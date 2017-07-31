There will be 40 regular season Big Bash League games this summer but some shape as more momentous than others.

FIVE BIG BBL CLASHES THIS SUMMER

Dec 19: Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers at Spotless Stadium

The season is likely to start in front of a sell-out crowd in Sydney's west. Thunder skipper Shane Watson has butted heads with administrators during the pay dispute but he will be one of Cricket Australia's biggest drawcards in the Twenty20 league.

Dec 31: Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat at Adelaide Oval

Organisers have opted against a mooted game on Christmas Day but Adelaide will continue to host its traditional New Year's Eve clash.

Jan 6: Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades at MCG

The corresponding fixture attracted a staggering crowd of over 80,000 in 2016. It was arguably the moment the BBL truly arrived. Once again it will be a double-header also involving Melbourne's two WBBL teams.

Jan 25: Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers at the WACA

This shapes as the Scorchers' final match at the WACA, unless they host any finals at the ground. The competition's most successful club is relocating to Perth's new stadium for good reason, having sold out 14 consecutive home games.

Jan 27: Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades at the Gabba

The extended regular season closes with what could be Brendon McCullum's BBL swansong; the popular Kiwi's current contract expires after this summer. It could also mark Chris Lynn's return from injury; the master blaster underwent shoulder surgery and will be racing the clock to play this season.