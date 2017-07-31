Injured Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough chats with Ben Hunt who is tipped to switch to No.9. (AAP)

Ben Hunt will get first crack at replacing injured Brisbane hooker Andrew McCullough, who will miss the rest of the NRL season.

Ben Hunt is set to start at hooker for the first time since 2010 as Brisbane continue their run to the NRL finals without injured Andrew McCullough.

Halfback Hunt trained at dummy-half on Monday after McCullough was ruled out for the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in Friday's loss to Parramatta.

They are big shoes to fill as 27-year-old McCullough has excelled for the fourth-placed Broncos this year, setting up five tries while sitting second in the league for average tackles (44.8).

Forward Korbin Sims doubted Hunt could replicate McCullough's defensive output but backed his tactical acumen in the role, while utility Kodi Nikorima seems set to take over at halfback.

"Ben's a good player, a very smart player, a smart halfback. So moving into the hooking role shouldn't be worry because he knows all the plays," Sims told reporters on Monday.

"I'm expecting him to be pretty crafty around the ball. The more he can have a hands on role like Andrew McCullough does, it'll be beneficial for the team.

"If he (Hunt) picks a spot where he wants to run or where he wants to pass, I'll back him 100 per cent."

Hunt, bound for St George Illawarra at the end of the season, beat out Travis Waddell and rising utility Kodi Nikorima despite not wearing the No.9 jersey since round 10, 2010.

The Broncos play Gold Coast at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday.