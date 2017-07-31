NSW coach Laurie Daley has refused to confirm he will accept a one-year contract extension. (AAP)

Laurie Daley says he's passionate about coaching NSW, but has refused to confirm whether he will accept a one-year State of Origin contract extension.

Laurie Daley's appalling record as NSW's State of Origin coach hasn't put him off having another crack at toppling Queensland, declaring the Blues will win another series if he decides to stay.

In his first interview since the disastrous decider earlier this month, Daley told Fox Sports' NRL 360 on Monday night he had addressed the NSW Rugby League's review but refused to confirm whether he will stay at the helm.

The off-contract Daley has reportedly been offered a one-year deal to keep coaching the Blues, despite another heart-breaking series defeat.

"I think that what I say in that meeting remains confidential," Daley said.

NSWRL have denied a decision has been made over Daley's future and the coach admitted he is under the pump after the Blues' capitulation.

"I've loved every minute of coaching NSW," Daley said.

"I really enjoy the group of players that we have, I believe in them."

While the Blues have lost 11 of the past 12 series, Daley believes they are closer to ending the Maroons' dominance.

"I think we're closing the gap on Queensland," he said.

"There's a few little things I would tinker with.

"(But) I think NSW are on the verge of some really good times."

"We've beaten Queensland before under my watch and we'll do it again if I'm there."

He said the board was right to take their time in reviewing NSW's on-field performance and preparation.

"You've got to make sure that we're diligent in how we go about it and it is in the best interests of NSW rugby league going forward what the decision will be and who they think will be the best person," Daley said.

"I've got a passion and I love doing the job but again, it's the board that will come up with that decision."

Daley took over at NSW in 2013 and has one series victory from five attempts.