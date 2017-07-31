Finally someone broke John Isner's serve, but it didn't stop him winning the Atlanta Open for a fourth time.

Isner, who also won last week's Hall of Fame Open in Newport, had gone 75 straight service games without being broken before fellow American Ryan Harrison did so early in the second set of Sunday's final.

But Isner broke straight back and went on to clinch a 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (9-7) victory.

Isner has now claimed one-third of his 12 ATP titles in Atlanta, where he's reached the final in seven of the tournament's eight years and was champion for three straight years from 2013-15.

The 32-year-old had 23 aces to the fourth-seeded Harrison's 10 and will move up two spots in the world ranking to No.18.