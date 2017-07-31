Australia's Tour de France green jersye winner, Michael Matthews has finished third in the Surrey cycling classic in London.

Norway's Alexander Kristoff burst clear of the field to win the 183 kilometre Surrey Classic cycling race.

Kristoff left his rivals trailing with 200m to go on the Mall in London, holding firm in the face of a late charge from Denmark's Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-Scott), who finished second.

Australia's Tour de France green jersey winner Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) finished third for the second consecutive year.

The race was elevated to World Tour status for 2017, a decision that ensured a strong pace in the countryside south of London.

It came down to a sprint finish, with Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) emerging victorious.

"We've only had one week rest since the Tour de France so I didn't know my shape as I didn't train too much," Kristoff told the BBC.

"I had a great party at home a few days ago and usually I race well after a party so maybe that's a tactic I should use again."