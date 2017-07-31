Karrie Webb fell apart down the stretch to finish second at the Scottish Open. (AAP)

A late bogey and double bogey have conspired to cost Karrie Webb the women's Scottish Open as South Korea's Mi Hyang Lee took victory.

A stroke ahead of Lee with two holes left at a chilly Dundonald Links, Webb dropped a shot back with the double bogey on the par-five 17th after driving into a bunker and having to play out backwards.

"I bent down, picked my tee up - thought I hit a perfect drive there," Webb said.

"When I stood up, I went to tell (my caddie) Jonny (Scott) that I absolutely knotted my 3-wood exactly how I wanted and he said it kicked into the bunker. I have no idea how it did that."

Lee, playing in the group ahead of Webb, increased the margin to two with a birdie on the par-five 18th.

Needing an eagle to force a playoff, Webb closed with a birdie to tie for second with Mi Jung Hur.

Webb didn't know she was two strokes behind because of the lack of a leaderboard on the final hole in the tune-up event for the Women's British Open next week at Kingsbarns.

"It's pretty bad to not have a leaderboard on the last," Webb said.

"That's the first time I've ever been (at a tour event) that hasn't had a leaderboard on 18. ... We didn't know if Mi Hyang had birdied or not, because there wasn't like a loud cheer like she had."

The 42-year-old Australian reached the green-side bunker in two shots.

"Well, my bunker shot, I said to Jonny, 'I don't know if I need to hole this or get it up-and-down,'" she said.

"Imagine if you went for it and overplayed it and you only had to get it up-and-down. I was trying to make it but also not being overly aggressive."

Lee shot a six-under 66 to finish at six-under 282. After playing the front nine in five-under with six birdies and a bogey, the South Korean player made eight straight pars before birdieing the last.

She also was confused on 18 without a leaderboard, thinking she needed to an eagle to tie Webb.

Webb, tied for the third-round lead with Sei Young Kim at six-under, had a 73.

The 42-year-old Australian chipped in for eagle on the par-five 14th and bogeyed the par-four 16th before losing the lead on 17.

Carlota Ciganda (70) and Cristie Kerr (72) tied for fourth at four-under, while Australia's Minjee Lee also recorded a top ten finish.

Lee finished on her own in eighth afer a final round of three-under 69 to be four off the winner.