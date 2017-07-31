Manly's Addin Fonua-Blake has been handed a one-game ban for a tackle on Cooper Cronk. (AAP)

Manly are set to be without forward Addin Fonua-Blake for next week's NRL clash with the Sydney Roosters due to suspension.

Manly forward Addin Fonua-Blake has received a one-match NRL ban for a high shot on Melbourne star Cooper Cronk.

Fonua-Blake will miss Sunday's clash with the Sydney Roosters if he pleads guilty to a careless high tackle charge, but will risk a two-match ban if he contests it.

Fonua-Blake felled Cronk with the tackle in the first half of the Storm's 40-6 win in Melbourne on Sunday.

The bench prop's absence would be a blow to a seventh-placed Sea Eagles side aiming to avoid their third-straight loss.

Meanwhile, Gold Coast forward Joe Greenwood has been fined $1500 for a careless high tackle on fullback James Tedesco during Sunday's loss to Wests Tigers.

Greenwood will be free to play in the Titans' home game against Brisbane on Saturday.