For the second week running, a qualifying lucky loser has won an ATP World Tour title with Argentina's Leonardo Mayer winning the German Open.
World No.138 Mayer lost in qualifying and only earned a reprieve as a lucky loser when Martin Klizan withdrew injured.
But the 30-year-old went on to become champion for the second time in Hamburg when he beat German namesake Florian Mayer 6-4 4-6 6-3 in Sunday's final.
His feat matched that of Russia's Andrey Rublev, who won last week's Croatia Open as a lucky loser in Umag.
"It's something special about this sport. I lost in qualifying and then beat the number one seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the first round," said Mayer.
"It also happened last week in Umag with Rublev. Now I took the opportunity."
He needed an hour and 57 minutes to seal victory in the final after hitting 44 winners, 28 off his forehand.