Argentina's Leonardo Mayer has scored a three-set victory over Florian Mayer in the final of the ATP German Open.

For the second week running, a qualifying lucky loser has won an ATP World Tour title with Argentina's Leonardo Mayer winning the German Open.

World No.138 Mayer lost in qualifying and only earned a reprieve as a lucky loser when Martin Klizan withdrew injured.

But the 30-year-old went on to become champion for the second time in Hamburg when he beat German namesake Florian Mayer 6-4 4-6 6-3 in Sunday's final.

His feat matched that of Russia's Andrey Rublev, who won last week's Croatia Open as a lucky loser in Umag.

"It's something special about this sport. I lost in qualifying and then beat the number one seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the first round," said Mayer.

"It also happened last week in Umag with Rublev. Now I took the opportunity."

He needed an hour and 57 minutes to seal victory in the final after hitting 44 winners, 28 off his forehand.