Emma McKeon was one of few Australians to perform well at the swimming world titles. (AAP)

Emma McKeon has become the first Australian woman to claim six medals at a world swimming championships after the Dolphins added two more bronze on the final day at Budapest.

But it could not stop Australia finishing eighth on the overall tally with 10 medals, including a solitary gold - their lowest world titles haul since 1991 (eight).

It also marks the first time since 1986 that Australia have finished outside the top five of the world titles medal tally.

McKeon completed her marathon seven event program when she helped steer the women's 4x100m medley relay team to bronze behind world record breaking gold medallists the United States, on day eight.

Olympic 400m gold medallist Mack Horton was third in the 1500m freestyle final claimed by Italy's defending champion Greg Paltrinieri, at Duna Arena.

Australia finished the eight day titles with five silver, four bronze and a 200m backstroke gold to defending champion Emily Seebohm.

The Dolphins were second at the 2015 world titles in Russia with 16 medals including seven gold - one behind winners the US.

However, the US dominated this year's world championships - topping the table with a new American record of 38 medals, including 18 gold.

Apart from Seebohm, McKeon was a shining light in Hungary, collecting four silver and two bronze medals.

She eclipsed the previous record world titles haul of five by Libby Trickett (five gold, 2007) and Alicia Coutts (five silver, 2013) and finished one shy of the overall Australian world titles record of seven, achieved by Michael Klim in 1998.

McKeon nabbed medal No.6 when she combined with Seebohm, Taylor and Bronte Campbell to clock three minutes, 54.29 seconds in the medley relay - almost three seconds behind the US team.

"She was fantastic. I think she has had the busiest program of her career," Australian head coach Jacco Verhaeren said of McKeon.

"You could see the last three days she was struggling a little bit.

"But we couldn't have asked for more from her - her contribution to the overall medal tally is extraordinary."

McKeon was trying to get her head around her achievement.

"I didn't think I would be on the podium six times this week," McKeon said.

Horton clocked 14 minutes, 47.70 seconds to claim 1500m bronze almost 12 seconds behind Olympic champion Paltrinieri.

A 31-strong Australian team boasting 13 rookies was always going to struggle at the world titles, especially without ex-world record holder Cate Campbell, Olympic gold medallist Kyle Chalmers and dual world champ James Magnussen.

Magnussen and Campbell are focusing on the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games while Chalmers had elective heart surgery.

Still, few would have predicted Australia's 11-event streak of finishing top five on the medal tally would end.

Bronte Campbell also had her 50m freestyle world title defence derailed on day eight when she finished equal sixth in the final won by Sweden's world record-holder Sarah Sjostrom.