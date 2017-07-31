Signout
  • (Reuters)
Show Grid
  • Roland-Jones strikes again as South Africa face defeat
    Moeen hat-trick secures England victory over South Africa
Hide Grid
Images
02
 1/
02
Video
Audio
LONDON (Reuters) - Spinner Moeen Ali completed a hat-trick to seal England's 239-run victory over South Africa in the third test at The Oval on Monday.
Source:
Reuters
33 MINS AGO  UPDATED 32 MINS AGO

England lead the series 2-1.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)

Advertisement