Moeen hat-trick secures England victory over South Africa
(Reuters)
LONDON (Reuters) - Spinner Moeen Ali completed a hat-trick to seal England's 239-run victory over South Africa in the third test at The Oval on Monday.
Source:
Reuters
33 MINS AGO
UPDATED 32 MINS AGO
England lead the series 2-1.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)
