West Coast ruckman Nic Naitanui hasn't given up hope of playing again this AFL season, especially if the Eagles make a deep run in the finals.

Naitanui hasn't played since undergoing a knee reconstruction in August last year, but is back in full training at the club.

With just four rounds left in the home-and-away season, Naitanui is running out of time to return, but he said on Monday he had not ruled himself out yet.