Sales of new homes have declined in June to a near four-year low, but there are sharp market variations around the country.

New home sales have fallen in June to their lowest level since October 2013, according to the latest Housing Industry Association report.

Overall sales declined 6.9 per cent from May's figures - and 11.9 per cent lower than the same period last year - with sales of detached houses down 5.8 per cent and multi-unit sales 10.7 per cent lower.

NSW, Queensland and South Australia recorded sharp falls in sales, but home sales rose in both Victoria and Western Australia, the figures show.