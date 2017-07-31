An updated online tool now allows NSW residents to register for organ donation in just a few minutes.

The updated Australian Organ Donor Register unveiled in July is both quicker and easier to fill out and can be accessed via mobile phone, tablet, and computer.

NSW Organ and Tissue Donation Service co-medical director Michael O'Leary says while 65 per cent of NSW residents are willing to donate, only 39 per cent are registered to do so.

"Registering your donation decision is important because it leaves your family in no doubt of your decision to save lives as an organ and tissue donor," Mr O'Leary said on Monday as part of NSW's DonateLife Week.

Other registration methods for organ donation still include the myGov and Department of Human Services website, however, NSW residents can no longer register their donation decision via their driver's licence.

The one-step organ registration process is available at www.donatelife.gov.au.