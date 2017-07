Panthers winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has spoken about getting attacked by a junior rugby league official two weeks ago.

Penrith NRL star Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has spoken for the first time since getting attacked at a junior league game, saying he has forgiven the junior official and told others to as well.

The Panthers winger admitted he had been shaken by the incident a fortnight ago but insisted he would continue volunteering to help junior clubs.

"It's going to take a lot more than that for me to stop helping out the junior league," Watene-Zelezniak said on Monday.