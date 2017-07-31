Australia's Will Power has finished second as teammate Josef Newgarden won the Indycar race in Ohio and claimed the series lead.

Newgarden overtook early leader Power with a daring move on the 13th lap and was never headed as he claimed his third win of the season and second in a row for their Team Penske.

Power had claimed his fifth pole position of the season but finished five seconds behind after the 90-lap race.

"We didn't have the machine to stay with him today," Power said.

"It wasn't my race today. I'm very happy with second."

The 26-year-old Newgarden now leads the drivers' championship on 453 points after 13 of the 17 races, seven points clear of fellow Team Penske driver Helio Castroneves with Power fifth on 401 points.

"We had an awesome race. It's what we needed," Newgarden said. "This was a good day for Team Penske."

Scott Dixon of New Zealand, who went in as the series leader, radioed around lap 40 that something was broken and struggled to a ninth-place finish for Chip Ganassi Racing.

He is third in the standings, eight points back.

Local favourite Graham Rahal, who won two years ago, was third for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, and 2016 champion Simon Pagenaud (Team Penske) was fourth.