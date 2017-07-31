Ryan Ruffels has endured a disastrous start to the final round of the US PGA Tour's Canadian Open in Toronto.

Starting the day just three shots back of the lead, the 19-year-old Ruffels has endured a horror stretch of five bogeys and a double-bogey in his first 11 holes at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Glen Abbey golf course on Sunday.

Melbourne native Ruffels is now a distant 12 shots off the pace, with defending Canadian Open champion Jhonattan Vegas and overnight leader Charley Hoffman level at 19-under par as both head to the back nine.

Sam Saunders, grandson of the late Arnold Palmer, is among a logjam of players tied for third at 18-under.

Ruffels, who plays primarily on the PGA Tour's third-tier South American circuit, has accrued only 10 FedEx Cup points from five events on the top tour this season.

Ruffels will need a birdie blitz on the back nine to give himself a chance at climbing into the FedEx Cup's top-200, with two PGA Tour events left in the season.

Earlier, Australians Cameron Percy (73, three-under) and Brett Drewitt (77, one-over) struggled in their final rounds.