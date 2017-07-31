Australia's Ryan Ruffels has dropped out of contention at the Canadian Open. (AAP)

Australian teenager Ryan Ruffels has tumbled down the leaderboard midway through the final round of the US PGA Tour's Canadian Open in Toronto.

Starting the day three shots back of the lead, the 19-year-old Ruffels endured a horror stretch of five bogeys and two double-bogeys in his first 14 holes at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Glen Abbey golf course on Sunday.

Melbourne native Ruffels bounced back with a stunning eagle at the par-5 16th and a tap-in birdie at the par-4 16th.

However, at nine-under-par Ruffels remains a distant 12 shots off the pace with defending Canadian Open champion Jhonattan Vegas taking the reigns at 20-under-par through 16 holes.

English veteran Ian Poulter is in the clubhouse at 20 under after storming home with a sizzling 64 to sit alone in second.

Overnight leader Charley Hoffman, Brandon Hagy are sharing third at 19-under par as both near completion of the rounds.

Ruffels, who plays primarily on the PGA Tour's third-tier South American circuit, has accrued only 10 FedEx Cup points from five events on the top tour this season.

Earlier, Australians Cameron Percy (73, three-under) and Brett Drewitt (77, one-over) struggled in their final rounds.