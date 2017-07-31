Sebastian Vettel has won the Hungarian Grand Prix to extend his championship lead over Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel overcame steering difficulties to win a tense Hungarian Grand Prix and extend his championship lead over rival Lewis Hamilton to 14 points heading into the summer break.

The four-time Formula One champion made a decent start from pole position, crucially holding off teammate Kimi Raikkonen on the long straight into turn one. On a Hungaroring track where overtaking is notoriously hard, there were limited chances to catch him after that.

But Vettel was hampered by a steering issue for more than half the race, allowing the Mercedes cars to close the gap on him and Raikkonen - who in turn was being slowed down by Vettel.

"I'm over the moon. It was a really difficult race. I had my hands full," Vettel said.

"The steering started to go sideways and it got worse. I really had to stay focused the whole race."

Vettel held on for his 46th career win, while Raikkonen expertly defended his position for a Ferrari 1-2.

"Grazie! Forza Ferrari!" a jubilant Vettel shouted on the team radio after crossing the line for his fourth win of the season.

This one owed much to Raikkonen's cagey driving, and Vettel in turn owes his Finnish teammate a favour after this. He patted Raikkonen on the arm in appreciation as they prepared to mount the podium.

Raikkonen used all of his experience to fend off Hamilton, who eventually finished fourth behind Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Earlier, Bottas had let Hamilton past in order to attack the Ferraris. Hamilton then sportingly gave him third place back right at the end.

"Thanks to Lewis for keeping his promise," Bottas said, underlining the feeling of mutual respect between the teammates.

At Red Bull, there is unlikely to be such harmony.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was fifth after knocking Australian teammate Daniel Ricciardo out of the race on the first lap.

Ricciardo's race was over after the contact on turn two, bringing the safety car out for a few laps as his car was towed off the track.

Verstappen was the perpetrator - swerving into his teammate when going wide on the exit from a turn.

"Was that who I think it was?" a stunned Ricciardo said over his team radio seconds after being hit.

It was a big blow for Ricciardo, who had secured five podium finishes in the previous six races.

"That was amateur to say the least," Ricciardo told broadcaster Sky Sports afterward.

Verstappen was given a 10-second time penalty for the incident, helping Hamilton's cause.

In a stellar drive for McLaren, Fernando Alonso finished sixth with teammate Stoffel Vandoorne in tenth.

Carlos Sainz in his Toro Rosso was seventh with the Force India's of Sergio Perez and Eseteban Ocon eighth and ninth.