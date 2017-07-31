Disgruntled shareholders of Sirtex Medical may take legal action against the biotech over allegedly misleading sales forecasts for Sirtex's radiation treatment.

Sirtex Medical may face legal action from disgruntled shareholders who claim the biotech engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct in relation to its sales forecast for 2016/17 and that shareholders consequently suffered financial losses.

Law firm William Roberts Lawyers, which is inviting Sirtex shareholders to join a class action, alleges that Sirtex had no reasonable basis for forecasting double-digit sales growth for its primary revenue-earner, SIR-Spheres Y-90 in fiscal 2017.

SIR-Spheres Y-90 is a targeted radiation therapy approved for supply in Australia, the European Union and the US, and accounts for almost all of Sirtex's revenues.