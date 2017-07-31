Sirtex Medical may face legal action from disgruntled shareholders who claim the biotech engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct in relation to its sales forecast for 2016/17 and that shareholders consequently suffered financial losses.
Law firm William Roberts Lawyers, which is inviting Sirtex shareholders to join a class action, alleges that Sirtex had no reasonable basis for forecasting double-digit sales growth for its primary revenue-earner, SIR-Spheres Y-90 in fiscal 2017.
SIR-Spheres Y-90 is a targeted radiation therapy approved for supply in Australia, the European Union and the US, and accounts for almost all of Sirtex's revenues.