Melbourne captain Cameron Smith is joint second for most NRL appearances. (AAP)

After reaching 350 NRL games Cameron Smith says he's only focused on this season but isn't ruling out playing on for two more seasons to hit 400.

A little bit of luck and a lot of hard work are behind Cameron Smith's 350 NRL games and the Melbourne skipper isn't ruling out playing on to 400.

After reaching 350 in the Storm's big win over Manly on Sunday, Smith is on target to become the game's most capped player later this season, eclipsing the mark of 355 held by Brisbane great Darren Lockyer.

To reach 400 the 34-year-old hooker would have to play two more seasons.

He has signed on for 2018 but didn't want to predict beyond then.

'"I've heard some people talk about the 400 mark but I'm just enjoying playing at the moment," Smith said.

"Touch wood I stay healthy and can play as many games as I can and if I'm able to reach 400, that's great.

"It's not something I'm looking at and trying to achieve ... 400 that would be quite special and nice to achieve but it's quite a long way away."

Smith, who started his Storm career back in 2002, has stunningly only missed 11 games through injury.

He said he always trained hard to prepare himself for each game and prided himself on his resilience.

"It's got to be a mixture of luck and hard work," Smith said.

"As my career's gone on I understand how to get myself around the park and try to be smart with managing the game and myself.

"There's times when you don't feel up to playing or being in the middle and facing the big blokes and you just grit your teeth and get through it and get the job done."