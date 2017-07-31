The US is putting on a show of force against North Korea following the country's latest intercontinental ballistic missile test.

The US has flown two supersonic bombers over the Korean Peninsula in a show of force against North Korea following the country's latest intercontinental ballistic missile test.

The US also said it conducted a successful test of a missile defense system located in Alaska.

The B-1 bombers were escorted by South Korean fighter jets as they performed a low-pass over an air base near the South Korean capital of Seoul before returning to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, the US Pacific Air Forces said in a statement.

It said the mission was a response to North Korea's two ICBM tests this month. Analysts say flight data from the North's second test, conducted on Friday night, showed that a broader part of the mainland US, including Los Angeles and Chicago, is now in range of Pyongyang's weapons.

The US ambassador to the United Nations says she is "done talking about" North Korea and is urging its neighbours to act.

"Done talking about NKorea.China is aware they must act.Japan & SKorea must inc pressure.Not only a US problem.It will req an intl solution," US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley posted on twitter on Sunday.

Vice President Mike Pence said during a visit to Estonia on Sunday that the US and its allies plan to increase pressure on North Korea to end its nuclear program.

"The continued provocations by the rogue regime in North Korea are unacceptable and the United States of America is going to continue to marshal the support of nations across the region and across the world to further isolate North Korea economically and diplomatically," Pence said.

"But the era of strategic patience is over. The president of the United States is leading a coalition of nations to bring pressure to bear until that time that North Korea will permanently abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile program."