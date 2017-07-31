A group of high profile Victorian church leaders has signed a joint letter opposing plans to introduce assisted dying legislation for debate.

Catholic Archbishop Denis Hart and Anglican Archbishop Philip Freier are among a group of Victorian religious leaders who signed a joint letter published on Monday, rejecting the push for assisted dying legislation.

A cross-party committee of MPs recommended Victoria come up with a bill to legalise assisted dying, and the government plans to introduce it for debate before the end of the year.