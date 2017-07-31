Prop Allan Alaalatoa says he's never been pushed so hard mentally as he was at a torrid couple of days with the Wallabies train-on squad last week.

Coach Michael Cheika has been driving his charges hard, with the Wallabies needing to rebound from Australia's disastrous Super Rugby season heading into their Bledisloe Cup clashes with the All Blacks next month.

"I only came in the last two sessions (of last week)and I felt like I was there the whole week," said Brumbies forward Alaalatoa. "But for me physically it was a good test, for me mentally I haven't been pushed that far."