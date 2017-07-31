An inspired performance from Todd Carney was not enough to get Salford into the Challenge Cup final, as Wigan overcame them late in the game.

Wigan came from behind to see off plucky Salford in an absorbing Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Salford were on course for a first trip to Wembley for 48 years when they came from 12-0 down to lead 14-12 at halftime but Wigan's big-game players came to the fore as the Super League champions ground out a tense 27-14 victory to earn a Wembley showdown with Hull on August 26.

Former England fullback Sam Tomkins and current stand-off George Williams were outstanding for Wigan, who will be favourites to secure a record-extending 20th final triumph.

Salford, making light of their dismal league form that has seen them win just one of their last seven matches, played their part in a full-blooded clash, with Tyrone McCarthy scoring a try on his debut and former Warriors winger Manu Vatuvei also catching the eye after a nervous start.

Wigan winger Tom Davies had two tries disallowed inside the first five minutes, one for a foot in touch and the other for a forward pass, but it only delayed the inevitable.

Williams and Thomas Leuluai combined to get centre Oliver Gildart striding through a gap for the first score and sniping runs from Tomkins and John Bateman created the position for second rower Willie Isa to grab his first try of the season.

Williams added one conversion and kicked a penalty as the Warriors led 12-0 after 16 minutes.

Todd Carney sparked the Salford fightback on 23 minutes when winger Greg Johnson scored in the corner.

Johnson then broke out of defence to create the position for McCarthy to touch down Dobson's grubber kick and the game was turned on its head as Dobson levelled the scores before putting Salford in front with a penalty as Tomkins was sent to the sin bin.

Williams brought the scores level with a penalty after having the ball stolen during one of his trademark forceful runs and then missed a chance to restore the lead when he was wide with a third attempt.

However, Wigan's persistence paid off on the hour when Williams' cut-out pass freed Burgess and his inside kick bounced kindly for hooker Michael McIlorum, who was just back on the field after being spelled.

Williams kicked his fourth goal to make it 20-14 and Tomkins put two scores between the sides with a drop goal.

When Gildart went over for his second try late in the game the result was sealed.