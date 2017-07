Adelaide expect a key trio of players to prove their fitness for Sunday's AFL game against Port Adelaide.

Adelaide is bullish Eddie Betts will headline three key inclusions for Sunday's AFL grudge match against Port Adelaide.

But the ladder-leading Crows will delay decisions on the returns of Betts (appendicitis), Jake Lever (hamstring) and Brad Crouch (fractured cheekbone) until later this week.

"We're really confident that those boys will be right to go but we're not going to play them if they aren't 100 per cent," Adelaide forward Tom Lynch told reporters on Tuesday.