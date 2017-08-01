The AFP will front a parliamentary committee into the integrity of Australia's border arrangements. (AAP)

Federal police have told politicians about the need to tighten up staff security passes for those working at Australia's major air and sea ports.

Federal police fear criminals are infiltrating Australia's major airports and border protection agencies to wield influence over the screening of both cargo and passengers.

Representatives from the AFP on Tuesday fronted a parliamentary committee investigating the integrity of the country's border arrangements.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Gaughan is concerned organised crime figures are getting work at airports and ports and exploiting their security passes.

The AFP has identified drug importations facilitated by "trusted insiders" in aviation.

"Airport criminal infiltration may exploit vulnerabilities across a lengthy supply chain from airport logistics and functions, air freight logistics, security, baggage handling and even air crew," Mr Gaughan said.

More than 60 organisations and companies can issue aviation and maritime security identification cards, with the AFP warning the more people who can dish them out, the more vulnerable they become.

The Office of Transport Security, which regulates Australia's airports, ports and and offshore oil and gas sites, is pursuing a raft of measures to crack down on staff security.

Anyone with links to serious or organised crime would be blocked from getting identification cards under legislation before parliament.

The agency is boosting screening of airport staff working in restricted areas, expanding the scope of background checks and forcing those who issue ID cards to verify identities face-to-face.

They're also looking at the design of the aviation and maritime ID cards, including their security features.

"Those changes will make (the security ID cards) easier to authenticate and harder to replicate," executive director Sachi Wimmer told the inquiry.

There are currently 250,000 aviation and maritime security cards on issue, but the regulator cannot say how many workers have ceased employment and not given their cards back.

The passes are issued by organisations including airlines, the immigration department and port operators, and while the regulator often runs card return campaigns, nobody has ever been fined for refusing.

Courier company DHL told the committee on Monday it found it "unbelievable" that Australia still relies on paper documents such as birth certificates for security checks.

Security manager Margaret McCormack pointed to the use of biometrics across the world and suggested it should be introduced in Australia when issuing security identification cards to aviation workers.

The Office of Transport Security has confirmed it is investigating introducing biometrics into the cards, as well as slashing the number of people who can issue them.

"We are thinking longer term, as we introduce biometrics, we need to rethink the issuing body model because we recognise there are vulnerabilities in having so many issuing bodies," Mrs Wimmer said.

The hearing comes as airport security is tightened across the nation following a foiled plot to bomb or gas a passenger plane out of Sydney.

Last year, the AFP merged its aviation portfolio into its broader protection operations for a more effective response and surge capacity at designation airports.

The AFP has thrown extra resources at major airports following the foiled plot.

"Until such time as the intelligence agencies make an assessment in relation to the current threat, what you see at the airports will remain," Mr Gaughan said.