Melbourne's acting fire chief has resigned less than 12 months into the role.

Acting chief officer Paul Stacchino is the latest in a string of senior personnel to leave Melbourne's Metropolitan Fire Brigade as the agency faces a major restructure.

The MFB announced the resignation on Tuesday, less than a month after the brigade lost chief executive Jim Higgins, who also quit.

Acting CEO Russel Eddington said Mr Stacchino had "helped steer the organisation through some challenging times" but did not provide a reason for the departure.

The MFB is due to be merged with paid firefighters from the CFA to create Fire Rescue Victoria, in a government bid to circumvent federal laws preventing a controversial union pay deal being signed.

Mr Stacchino raised his concerns about CEO powers at a Fire Services Bill Select Committee in July.

"What will be the concern for me in the office of chief officer is that the new Fire Rescue Victoria will not have within its governance structure a board, a CEO or a chief officer," he told the committee.

Emergency Services Minister James Merlino said Mr Stacchino had made the decision to resign and wished him "all the best".

The departure follows that of MFB chief officer Peter Rau in September over what his wife said was bullying from the United Firefighters Union.

CFA chief executive Lucinda Nolan and chief fire officer Joe Buffone also quit in 2016 rather than sign a controversial pay deal with the union.

Former emergency services minister Jane Garrett quit cabinet at the same time rather than sign the deal.

The CFA board was sacked, while the MFB board will be replaced once Fire Rescue Victoria is created.

After the resignation announcement, Oppostion Lader Matthew Guy said the state had lost "over 300 years of emergency services experience during Daniel Andrews' war with the CFA".