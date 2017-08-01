Emma McKeon is determined to go from strength to strength following her success in Budapest. (AAP)

Australia's Emma McKeon is finally talking up her Tokyo 2020 gold medal chances after a record-breaking world swimming championships in Budapest.

Not only has quietly-spoken Australian swimmer Emma McKeon found her voice on the world stage, she is ready to roar.

Timid at the best of times, McKeon, 23, is finally starting to talk herself up as a Tokyo 2020 gold medal chance after creating history at the world swimming championships in Budapest.

McKeon became the first Australian woman to collect six medals - including four silver - at a world swim titles, eclipsing the five-strong hauls of Libby Trickett (2007) and Alicia Coutts (2013).

But it was one medal that she wanted to improve on most when the dust settled on her epic seven event program - the 200m freestyle.

McKeon led for the first 150m of the race at Budapest, only to be mown down in the final 25 by world record holder, Italy's Federica Pellegrini, to settle for 200m silver.

Never usually one to make bold predictions, a newly self confident McKeon believed she was now ready to step up and make a 200m gold medal tilt at Tokyo.

"I didn't think I would be on the podium six times this week," an exhausted McKeon said.

"Now I am looking forward to getting back in the pool and aspire to change it to a (200m) gold in the coming years.

"That's what I want to achieve."

McKeon has already claimed a major 200m scalp ahead of Tokyo.

The Australian ironwoman tied for silver with Katie Ledecky in the 200m final after going stroke for stroke with the American great.

"It just motivates me even more because I saw how close I was in that race, I just died in that last little bit," McKeon said of the 200m final.

McKeon was the shining light for Australia in Hungary.

Her massive haul helped boost the Dolphins' final medal tally to 10 - including just one gold - to ensure they finished eighth on the table.

McKeon said she would continue to juggle huge programs - and hopefully many more medals.

"I am not really surprised. I knew I would be able to handle such a huge program.

"There are things I learned that here (Budapest) that I can definitely improve on - but I gave it my all."

Australian head coach Jacco Verhaeren marvelled at McKeon after her epic effort in Hungary.

"We couldn't have asked for more from her," he said.

"Her contribution in the relays was pivotal, her contribution to the overall medal tally has been extraordinary.

"It's fantastic.

"I think she had the most busy program in her career so far and all races were at a very high level.

"You could see in the last three days that she was struggling so that needs a bit of work - but it is definitely fixable."