Defence giant BAE Systems has chosen Melbourne's old Holden factory as its preferred site to build the Land 400 combat vehicle if it wins a $5 billion contract.

Defence contractor BAE Systems will build 225 combat vehicles at the old Holden factory in Melbourne if it wins a $5 billion contract.

The company is one of the short listed bidders for the Land 400 AMV35 military vehicles, and it has chosen Victoria as the state it wants to build them in if it wins the deal.

Phase two of the project is worth $5 billion and will create up to 2000 jobs.

"Victoria is the traditional home of vehicle manufacturing, and this project would create thousands of jobs at a time when our automotive sector is in transition," Premier Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday.

The Bushmaster and Hawkei vehicles are already being manufactured for the armed forces in Bendigo.

Victoria has signed an agreement with BAE to build the vehicles at the old Holden site in Fisherman's Bend in Melbourne.

The other bidder, German company Rheinmetall, has chosen Queensland as its preferred site if it wins the contract over BAE.