South Africa's two clubs that were axed from Super Rugby have been confirmed to participate in an expanded Pro14 competition in Europe.

The Cheetahs and Southern Kings will join the championship, that also includes teams from Wales, Ireland, Scotland and Italy, in time for the 2017-18 season.

The tournament will be split into two conferences of seven.

Each conference will be made up of two Welsh and two Irish teams, with one representative each from Scotland, Italy and South Africa.

The Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs and Port Elizabeth-based Kings will play their home games in South Africa.

It's been speculated that if the Cheetahs and Kings are successful in their transition, South Africa's four remaining Super Rugby teams might seek to play in European competitions when SANZAAR's broadcast deal expires in 2020.