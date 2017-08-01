Brett Deledio is set to finally make his debut for GWS this weekend. (AAP)

The wait is almost over for Greater Western Sydney fans and their prized recruit Brett Deledio, who will make his debut for the AFL club this weekend.

GWS confirmed on Tuesday the former Richmond champion will play against Melbourne in Canberra on Saturday.

It will be his first senior game in just over a year since he turned out for Richmond against Essendon at the MCG in mid-July 2017.

Deledio was traded to the Giants after last season but has been sidelined by recurring calf issues.

He has played for the Giants reserves in their last two NEAFL games.

Deledio notched 17 touches in a half in his first match back and followed up with 25 disposals in his second hitout in the midfield and across half back.

He played 243 games in 12 seasons for Richmond, kicking 182 goals and winning two best and fairest awards.