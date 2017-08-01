West Coast ruckman Scott Lycett's troublesome left shoulder is still playing up, with the big man to undergo another round of surgery.

West Coast ruckman Scott Lycett needs more surgery on his reconstructed left shoulder, ruling him out for the rest of the AFL season.

Lycett underwent surgery during the pre-season after dislocating his left shoulder during a WAFL practice match.

The 24-year-old made just one appearance for the Eagles this season - in the round-16 loss to Port Adelaide - before succumbing to soreness in his shoulder.

West Coast held out hope a period of rest would allow Lycett to return at the tail-end of the season.

But they officially ruled him out of action on Tuesday.

"We had another go with the shoulder but we've had a setback in terms of the injury there," general manager of football Craig Vozzo said.

"We decided we just can't get him to the level where we can get a consistent lot of training (into him) and pain-free outcome.

"It got to the point where we decided to take our medicine, have it operated on again, and get it done so he doesn't miss any of his pre-season."

Lycett's injury leaves West Coast's ruck stocks bare.

Nic Naitanui (knee) is considered highly unlikely to return this year, meaning veteran Drew Petrie and former Cat Nathan Vardy will continue carrying the ruck load.

Luke Shuey (ankle) is expected to be fit to take on St Kilda at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, while Matt Priddis (quad) and Vardy (glute) will push their case for a recall.

But speedster Lewis Jetta (calf) will miss another week.