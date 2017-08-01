Eels co-captain Beau Scott could make a shock return for the finals after suffering what was initially diagnosed as a NRL season-ending biceps injury.

Parramatta's unlikely premiership push has received an enormous boost with injured duo Beau Scott and Kaysa Pritchard a chance of returning for the NRL finals.

The pair were initially ruled out for the season within days of each other two months ago.

Scott ditched the arm sling on Tuesday and could be a month away from coming back from a ruptured biceps, while Pritchard has yet to undergo surgery on a major knee injury.

The Eels hooker has a date with the surgeon next week to see how his posterior cruciate ligament tear is healing.

Veteran back-rower Scott said his surgeon was pleased with how the injury was coming along.

"I go back and see him in a month's time and have a look at it from there," Scott told AAP on Tuesday.

"We'll see what happens. All hope's not lost for this year, which is good."

The frustrated Eels co-captain labelled the injury setback he suffered against former side St George Illawarra as the worst of his career.

Another month on the sideline would surpass the 10 weeks he missed with a groin problem with Newcastle in 2013 - the longest stint he's had on the sidelines in his career.

But he's driven to return in time for a finals charge for the sixth-placed Eels.

Scott said the possible return of he and Pritchard adds to the excitement building at the club, who are on track to break an eight-year finals drought - the current longest in the NRL.

"Obviously the more troops we have available makes it a bit of a harder decision for the coach. But from a club and team's perspective, it's ideal," Scott said.

"Twenty-eight points with five rounds to go, it's a good spot to be sitting in."