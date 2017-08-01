Police officers search a property in relation to counter-terrorism raids in Punchbowl, Sydney. (AAP)

Etihad Airways confirms that it is assisting police with investigations into alleged terror plot, as focus on tighter security turns to regional and domestic airports.

Calls have amplified for a stronger security presence in regional and domestic airports, following an alleged plot thwarted by authorities on Saturday, to bring down a commercial airliner.

Etihad have not confirmed the plot, described by the Australian Federal Police as “elaborate and sophisticated”, was targeting one of their flight, but has said that it is working with police.

"The Etihad Airways aviation security team is assisting the Australian Federal Police with its investigation and the matter is ongoing," Etihad said in a statement.

"Etihad is complying fully with the enhanced security measures at airports in Australia and monitoring the situation closely."

The Trade Workers Union believes less stringent security measures at regional airports are posing a major risk.

“They are still failing to come and to engage, and say 'who is responsible' for some airport breaches that are happening at our airports,” TWU Secretary Tony Sheldon told reporters in Sydney.

'We have to be more prudent': AirAsia CEO on security measures

"There is high staff turnover, lack of training, poor conditions, and no whistleblower protections."

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail has told SBS World News that aviation safety rests on the shoulders of each airport.

"Well everybody is concerned about attacks, but we just have to make sure we work together with airports to make sure that all these [security] processes are seamless,” Mr Ismail said.

At a Parliamentary inquiry into Australian border security, the newly founded Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) said there remains an "unprecedented risk" to national security.

“In terms of the aviation and maritime sectors: they are highly vulnerable to serious and organised crime exploitation,” said ACIC deputy Paul Williams.

“They are a key link to the international illicit economy. They can facilitate the importation of illicit goods into Australia

Sydney father and son Khaled and Mahmoud Khayat, and Khaled and Abdul Merhi, remain behind bars without charge after being arrested on Saturday during raids across the city.

It is believed the thwarted terror plot to bring down an Australian plane was "fairly well along" when authorities moved in.

Police have already obtained a court order to hold and question the four men for seven days, as investigators strengthen their ability to finally lay charges.

There are growing claims the men had links to the so-called Islamic State. It is believed Khaled Khayat’s brother is a senior figure in the terror group.