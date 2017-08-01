Rob Messenger is taking his ex-boss Senator Jacqui Lambie to court over alleged unfair dismissal. (AAP)

Rob Messenger, the former chief of staff to Senator Jacqui Lambie, is taking his ex-boss to court over alleged unfair dismissal.

Rob Messenger lodged an application and statement of claim in the Federal Court on Monday, under the general protection provisions of the Fair Work Act.

No hearing date has been set.

Mr Messenger and wife Fern left Senator Lambie's office in May.

At the time, Senator Lambie said in a media statement Mr Messenger did not agree with the direction she was taking.

"Rob has moved onto bigger and better things. I am grateful for his work in the office and I wish him all the best for his future endeavours," she said.

"Politics is constantly evolving as new information arises and Rob did not agree with the direction I am heading as a senator."

Mr Messenger, a former Queensland state MP, joined the office when Senator Lambie represented the Palmer United Party.

When she left PUP he was expelled from the party by leader Clive Palmer.