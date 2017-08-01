Sydney Roosters co-captain Jake Friend could make a shock return from a broken hand in Sunday's NRL clash with Manly.

After missing just three matches, Friend was on Tuesday named on an extended bench, with 19-year-old Victor Radley retaining his place as the starting hooker.

Meanwhile, Ben Hunt was named to replace injured Brisbane hooker Andrew McCullough, Melbourne five-eighth Cameron Munster is sidelined with an ankle injury while Penrith captain Matt Moylan is 18th man but could make his comeback from a hamstring problem.