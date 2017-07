Greens leader Richard Di Natale has announced plans to introduce to parliament draft laws for an Australian charter of rights before the next federal election.

Australia was the only Western democracy that did not protect the basic rights and freedoms of its people in law or the constitution, party leader Richard Di Natale said in a statement on Tuesday.

The proposal will be referred to an inquiry before the Greens table draft laws.