Anthony Scaramucci was wrongly listed as dead in the Harvard alumni directory, with the university apologising the day he is ousted from the White House.

Harvard Law School has apologised for erroneously listing ousted White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci as dead in a new alumni directory.

Scaramucci is a 1989 graduate of the Cambridge, Massachusetts, school. A directory mailed to alumni this week included an asterisk by his name indicating he had died.

A statement from the law school apologises for the error and said it will be corrected in future editions.

It doesn't provide an explanation for the error.

The directory is published every five years and is available only to alumni of the Ivy League law school.

Scaramucci left his post in President Donald Trump's administration on Monday after only 11 days on the job. A White House statement said he left so the new chief of staff could build his own team.