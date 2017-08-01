The AFL have released details of the round 23 fixtures, with Hawthorn set to face the Western Bulldogs on the Friday night.

Hawthorn are set to farewell retiring champion Luke Hodge under Friday night lights when they face the Western Bulldogs at Etihad Stadium in round 23.

The AFL on Tuesday confirmed fixture details for the final round of the regular season, with Hodge set to play his last game unless the Hawks win all of their final five games to make the finals.

Top-four hopefuls Geelong and Greater Western Sydney will meet at Simonds Stadium on the Saturday night, while Subiaco Oval could host its final match when West Coast meet Adelaide in a Sunday twilight clash.