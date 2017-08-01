The NSW government is facing another by-election after the resignation of MP Katrina Hodgkinson. (AAP)

The resignation of a Nationals MP did not surprise NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian but she concedes she is worried about another by-election.

The Cootamundra MP on Monday revealed she was stepping down after almost 20 years in parliament, saying it was time to move on to something new.

The move triggers yet another mid-term test for the Berejilkian government.

In Sydney on Tuesday, Ms Berejiklian told reporters that while she would have preferred to see Ms Hodgkinson continue in her role, she didn't believe the resignation would reflect badly on her government.