All White House staffers will report to new chief of staff John Kelly, including powerful aides such as Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon.

It didn't take long for President Donald Trump's new chief of staff to take charge in an unruly White House: Just hours after he was sworn in, former General John Kelly made sure that Trump's profanity-spouting new communications director was gone, ignominiously ousted after less than two weeks on the job.

It was the latest head-snapping sequence of events at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, but Trump dismissed any talk of disarray. He insisted in a morning tweet there was "No WH chaos", then followed up in the evening with a satisfied "great day at the White House".

Aiming to instil some discipline in the White House, Kelly showed Anthony Scaramucci the door just days after the new communications director had unleashed an expletive-laced tirade against senior staff members that included vulgar broadsides at then-chief of staff Reince Priebus. In short order, Priebus was pushed aside and replaced by Kelly, whose arrival led in turn to Scaramucci's departure.

The communication director's tenure was the stuff of Shakespearian drama - though brief enough to be just a morbid sonnet.

Scaramucci's exit underscored the challenges that Kelly, the former homeland security chief, faces in bringing order to a West Wing where a wide swath of aides have reported directly to the president, feeling free to walk into Trump's Oval Office or buttonhole him in the hallway to lobby for conflicting agendas. Backstabbing among aides has been rife, and rival camps have jockeyed for position.

And then there is president himself, who uses tweets at all hours to fling out new policy announcements, insult critics and even go after fellow Republicans who don't toe his line.

On Kelly's first day, the White House put out word that the retired four-star general had free rein to tighten the chain of command.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Kelly "has the full authority to carry out business as he sees fit" and that all White House staffers will report to him, including powerful aides such as Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner, and chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Kelly "will bring new structure, discipline and strength" to the White House, she said.

The chief of staff took his oath of office early on Monday in an Oval Office ceremony thronged by senior staffers, including Scaramucci. But a short time later, Kelly told the communications director he was out, leading Scaramucci to offer his resignation instead, according to four White House staffers and outside advisers not authorised to speak publicly about personnel matters.

In the brief, cold words of the White House announcement, Scaramucci was leaving because he "felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team". The three-sentence release concluded, "We wish him all the best".

The statement revived the "clean slate" language that former White House press secretary Sean Spicer had used to describe his own reason for resigning on the day Trump brought Scaramucci aboard.

Scaramucci was escorted from the White House grounds, becoming yet another high-ranking official to leave an administration that is barely beyond the six-month mark. He was the third person to hold the communications director title in that time.