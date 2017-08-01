Both Thanasi Kokkinakis and Matthew Ebden are through to the second round of the Los Cabos Open in Mexico.

Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis has stunned tournament No.8 seed Frances Tiafoe to advance to the second round of the Los Cabos Open in Mexico.

The 21-year-old from Adelaide won in straight sets, but had to dig deep before overcoming the American in two tiebreakers with the second going to 10 points.

Kokkinakis' 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (10-8) result sets him up against the winner of the Yasutaka Uchiyama/Peter Polansky clash in the second round.

The Australian's victory was backed up by compatriot Matthew Ebden's fine win over American Dennis Novikov.

Ebden lost the first set 6-1 but then bounced back to win the next two sets 6-3 to set up an encounter with No.4 seed Feliciano Lopez, who received a bye into the next round.

In other matches, Damir Dzumhur (Bosnia and Herzegovina) beat Taro Daniel (Japan) 6-7 (7-4) 6-3 6-3 and Ivan King (US) defeated Manuel Sanchez (Mexico) 6-4 6-4.

Czech Tomas Berdych (No 1) and Sam Querrey (US) are the tournament's top seeds.