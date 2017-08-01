Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis has stunned tournament No.8 seed Frances Tiafoe to advance to the second round of the Los Cabos Open in Mexico.
The 21-year-old from Adelaide won in straight sets, but had to dig deep before overcoming the American in two tiebreakers with the second going to 10 points.
Kokkinakis' 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (10-8) result sets him up against the winner of the Yasutaka Uchiyama/Peter Polansky clash in the second round.
The Australian's victory was backed up by compatriot Matthew Ebden's fine win over American Dennis Novikov.
Ebden lost the first set 6-1 but then bounced back to win the next two sets 6-3 to set up an encounter with No.4 seed Feliciano Lopez, who received a bye into the next round.
In other matches, Damir Dzumhur (Bosnia and Herzegovina) beat Taro Daniel (Japan) 6-7 (7-4) 6-3 6-3 and Ivan King (US) defeated Manuel Sanchez (Mexico) 6-4 6-4.
Czech Tomas Berdych (No 1) and Sam Querrey (US) are the tournament's top seeds.