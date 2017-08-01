Labor wants details of the coalition agreement signed after the 2016 election to be made public. (AAP)

The federal opposition is hoping the Federal Court will allow the Liberal-Nationals coalition agreement to be publicly released.

Labor has billed a court challenge against Malcolm Turnbull over secret documents as a "David and Goliath" battle.

Opposition frontbencher Joel Fitzgibbon has lodged a Federal Court appeal after the government refused to release under freedom of information laws a copy of the coalition agreement signed after the 2016 election.

Mr Fitzgibbon has launched an online fundraising campaign to cover the cost of the challenge, which will be heard on August 18.

"This is David and Goliath stuff and we need your help," Mr Fitzgibbon says in an online video.

While post-election and post-leadership coup coalition agreements in Australia have traditionally been kept secret, Mr Fitzgibbon argues the deal struck between the UK Conservative Party and Democratic Unionist Party to form government in July was publicly released.

The Gillard government released the full details of its deal with independents and the Greens to form minority government in 2010.

The prime minister's office declined to comment because the matter was before the courts.

A Senate estimates committee heard last year Mr Turnbull consulted his department before striking a new agreement with then Nationals leader Warren Truss after Tony Abbott was ousted in 2015 and a senior officer in the department was given a copy of the correspondence.

Attorney-General George Brandis told an estimates hearing in October last year the latest coalition agreement was a "private document".

"It is not a public document - it is an exchange between two individuals in their capacity as leaders of two political parties, not as public office holders," he said.

Nationals MPs discussed the latest agreement on July 12 last year and Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce met with Mr Turnbull on July 13.

At the time it was speculated the agreement included an additional cabinet position for the Nationals, a recommitment to a same-sex marriage plebiscite and policies to address issues including the dairy industry, backpackers, low-interest loans for struggling farmers, the business effects test, broadband and mobile phone blackspots.