Tasmanian MP Justine Keay has released details of what she did to overcome her constitutional ineligibility to contest the 2016 federal election.

A federal Labor MP insists she took all reasonable steps to renounce her British citizenship before contesting the 2016 election.

Justine Keay, the member for the northern Tasmanian seat of Braddon, on Tuesday released details of what she did to overcome her constitutional ineligibility.

"My renunciation was officially receipted by the (UK) Home Office on 31 May, 2016," the MP said, noting nominations for the election closed on June 9.