Manly centre Dylan Walker says he will be fit to take on the Sydney Roosters despite suffering an ankle injury against Melbourne.

Dylan Walker has declared himself a certain starter for Manly's crunch NRL clash with the Sydney Roosters despite limping around in a moonboot on Tuesday.

The sight of their star centre hobbling around their Narrabeen headquarters would have sent a shudder through the Sea Eagles faithful.

However Walker said he had just suffered bone bruising after being stood on in a tackle against Melbourne on the weekend and would be fit to take on the Roosters.