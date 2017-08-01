Richmond defender Dylan Grimes says Brownlow Medal favourite Dustin Martin has worked hard on self-control during AFL matches this season.

The running battle that has Dustin Martin walking an AFL tribunal tightrope may well have snapped Richmond teammate Dylan Grimes.

Martin has become the outright Brownlow Medal favourite after Patrick Dangerfield accepted his one-game AFL suspension.

But the Tigers star was fined twice in the round-17 win over Brisbane and another fine this season would mean a suspension that also makes Martin ineligible for the Brownlow.

One of those fines was for Martin making contact with Nick Robertson's face.

That came after several minutes of Robertson vigorously tagging the Richmond midfielder.

Robertson subsequently served a one-game ban for kneeing Martin in the back of his legs.

While Grimes can see why Martin was fined for the Robertson incident, he praised his teammate for how he handled the situation.

"That could have been the first sign of him maybe ever ... showing that it was getting to him," Grimes said of Martin.

"Dusty is incredibly measured and one thing he's invested a lot in this year is the mental control in his game.

"It's a great testament to him - a lot of players would have gotten carried away. I probably would have myself.

"He did very well in the circumstances."

Grimes was asked if Martin's teammates needed to protect him more if opponents try to tag him.

"For a normal player, you would probably say yes, but with Dusty he's almost the impossible tag," Grimes said.

"I think we're finding more clubs are just trying to manage his influence, rather than tag him.

"He's pretty unstoppable when he's at his best."

Martin is a popular figure at Richmond and Grimes would love him to join captain Trent Cotchin as a Brownlow Medallist.

"The change we've seen in Dusty's game is that consistency - being able to not disappear throughout the game and maintain a four-quarter effort," Grimes said.

"It's been a real credit to him - and under tagging pressure as well.

If Martin wins, there will be plenty of interest in his acceptance speech - the star is not big on public speaking.

Grimes loves the fact that regardless of the attention he receives, Martin has stayed humble and true to himself.

"Dusty is a man of few words and that's what I like most about him," he said.

"He's a Brownlow Medallist already at Richmond, whether or not he wins it is yet to be seen."

Grimes was talking at Tuesday's launch of a special Richmond guernsey, to be worn in Sunday's game against Hawthorn.

The purple piping along the sides of their famous gold sash recognises Richmond's charity partner, the Alannah and Madeline Foundation.