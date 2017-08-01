Universities want to send a clear message sexual assault and harassment is not acceptable. (AAP)

Universities want to send a clear message sexual assault and harassment is not acceptable and all students have the right to a safe and respectful culture.

Universities have acknowledged they have to do more to protect students from sexual assault and harassment.

A landmark national survey of sexual assault and harassment among students, released by the Human Rights Commission on Tuesday, shows it's widespread.

Universities Australia says institutions around the country share a commitment to do more and do better to ensure every student is safe and can study in an environment where respect is paramount.

"We send a strong and clear message today that these behaviours are not acceptable. Not on our campuses and not in Australia society," chair Margaret Gardner said.

"This report tells us that, while much has already been done, we have more work to do to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment in student communities."

Related reading One in five university students sexually harassed: AHRC report One in five students experience sexual harassment in a university setting while just under two per cent have been sexually assaulted.

The peak body has released a 10-point plan for national initiatives to combat assaults and harassment and many individual universities have also launched their own measures.

The national response includes developing a respectful relationships education program tailored for university students and providing specialist training to academic and student residence staff about how to respond effectively and compassionately when someone tells them about an incident.

There's also a 24-hour support line to give students access to specialist counsellors from Rape and Domestic Violence Services Australia.

Universities will commission a follow-up survey to see whether they're making progress in combating the problem.

Professor Gardner said the initiatives signalled the sector's resolve to ensure students could study and live in a safe and respectful culture and those who report unacceptable behaviour received the right response.

"This is our contribution to an important, ongoing national conversation about how we prevent and address sexual harassment and sexual assault within Australian society," she said.

She thanked the more than 30,000 students who took part in the survey, particularly victims and survivors who shared their stories.

"We have listened - and we will act."

Plan to combat sexual assault and harassment

Develop an evidence-based respectful relationships program for university students.

Specialist training developed by the Australian Psychological Society to extend the skills of university counsellors to support victims and survivors of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

A 24-hour national support phone line offering specialist support for students, operated by Rape and Domestic Violence Services Australia.

Broader availability of first responder training for university staff.

New training for university staff about prevention and responses to sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Working with Universities Colleges Australia - a peak body for residential colleges - to provide access to first responder training for residential colleges and halls of residence.

Develop best practice guidelines to support universities to respond to reports of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

New principles on postgraduate student-staff interaction.

Continue the 'Respect. Now. Always.' awareness campaign.

Follow-up student survey to assess progress and inform ongoing action.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

National 24-hour support line for university students 1800 572 224, with access to Rape and Domestic Violence Services Australia counsellors (until November 30).

National domestic violence helpline: 1800 737 732 or 1800RESPECT. In an emergency call triple-zero.