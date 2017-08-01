Treasurer Scott Morrison has refused to commit to measures to stop WA's GST share falling even further due to lower population figures.

West Australian Treasurer Ben Wyatt has emerged disappointed from a meeting with federal counterpart Scott Morrison after failing to secure measures to prevent a shortfall of almost $2 billion in the state budget.

According to the latest ABS census figures, 60,000 fewer people are living in the state, which will lead to a $1.9 billion drop in WA's GST share.

"The treasurer, the prime minister can listen all they like but Western Australians, I've got to say, have probably had a gutful of articulating the case and are now wanting to see some action," Mr Wyatt told reporters.