West Australian Treasurer Ben Wyatt has emerged disappointed from a meeting with federal counterpart Scott Morrison after failing to secure measures to prevent a shortfall of almost $2 billion in the state budget.
According to the latest ABS census figures, 60,000 fewer people are living in the state, which will lead to a $1.9 billion drop in WA's GST share.
"The treasurer, the prime minister can listen all they like but Western Australians, I've got to say, have probably had a gutful of articulating the case and are now wanting to see some action," Mr Wyatt told reporters.