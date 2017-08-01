An ankle injury is set to sideline Storm playmaker Cameron Munster from their NRL clash with North Queensland on Friday night, but Billy Slater is back.

Melbourne are set to lose five-eighth Cameron Munster for their Friday night NRL clash with North Queensland due to an ankle injury, but superstar Billy Slater has recovered from his bout with concussion.

Munster was getting around Melbourne headquarters on Tuesday with a knee walker and his foot in a moon boot, prompting fears he could be sidelined for a number of weeks after suffering the injury against Manly on Sunday.

Slater, however, has made a remarkable recovery after copping a sickening high-tackle from Canberra's Sia Soliola which forced him out of the last round.