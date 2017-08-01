New Zealand's opposition leader Andrew Little is stepping down less than two months before the general election after two miserable poll results.

New Zealand opposition leader Andrew Little has quit just two months before the country goes to the polls.

Little fell on his sword on Tuesday, saying the narrative around this week's "very, very disappointing" poll results was distracting from the Labour Party's messages.

A cloud has persisted over his leadership since two disastrous poll results from One News Colmar Brunton and Newshub Reid Research that recorded support for the party at just 24 per cent.

A third, by Labour's own pollsters, UMR, put support at just 23 per cent, low enough to even leave Little's position as a list MP in doubt.

Little said as leader, he had to take responsibility for the poll results and the narrative that was preventing Labour getting their message across.

No one has yet to publicly declare their candidacy for leadership, although deputy Jacinda Ardern is expected to throw her hat in the ring, possibly with Maori MP Kelvin Davis as her deputy.

Little said she would have his full support.

Labour MP Carmel Sepuloni appeared upset as she stood alongside Little during his announcement.

"Politics is hard. Of course Andrew's done a great job for us and we admire the fact that he's made this decision to step aside," she said.

"You feel of two minds - there's a little bit of sadness but we've got to get on with the job and that's winning the election."

Little said his colleagues were as deeply disappointed as he was with the recent results and had been warm in their support of him and his decision.